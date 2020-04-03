Many Tottenham Hotspur fans want Real Betis striker Loren Moron at the club after Twitter fan account TranSpurs relayed a story from Estadio Deportivo last month saying he is keen to link up with Giovani Lo Celso in north London.
The report says that 26-year-old has been tempted by both Spurs and Serie A giants Napoli, although it added that he will only be allowed to leave if the price is right for the La Liga outfit.
The prospect of Moren linking up with Lo Celso again would have to be seen as an exciting one for Tottenham, seeing as the Spaniard has scored 26 goals in 89 matches for one of the Spanish top-flight’s less fancied sides.
Jose Mourinho certainly looks to need another striker during the summer transfer window given he hasn’t trusted Troy Parrott to play there in Harry Kane’s injury absence in recent months, with the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura preferred out of position in the centre-forward role instead.
As you can see from the reactions below, Spurs supporters would certainly be keen to see "Gio's mate" arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…
