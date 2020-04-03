Tottenham fans want Loren Moron to sign for Spurs

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans want Real Betis striker Loren Moron at the club after Twitter fan account TranSpurs relayed a story from Estadio Deportivo last month saying he is keen to link up with Giovani Lo Celso in north London.

The report says that 26-year-old has been tempted by both Spurs and Serie A giants Napoli, although it added that he will only be allowed to leave if the price is right for the La Liga outfit.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The prospect of Moren linking up with Lo Celso again would have to be seen as an exciting one for Tottenham, seeing as the Spaniard has scored 26 goals in 89 matches for one of the Spanish top-flight’s less fancied sides.

Jose Mourinho certainly looks to need another striker during the summer transfer window given he hasn’t trusted Troy Parrott to play there in Harry Kane’s injury absence in recent months, with the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura preferred out of position in the centre-forward role instead.

As you can see from the reactions below, Spurs supporters would certainly be keen to see “Gio’s mate” arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…

If gio wants, I want. — Rue (@thfcrueben) April 2, 2020

He’s a striker. So I’ll take him. — Dan Scholz (@dscholzy) April 2, 2020

Yep I’ll take it ty — ꧁꧂ (@7Sonaldo) April 2, 2020

Yes plz — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) April 2, 2020

If he’s cheap then yes — BergwijnSZN (@EmmanuelStrass1) April 2, 2020

Moron, he was born to play for us 🤣 — ShamitTHFC (@MadeByMaurico) April 2, 2020

Hes a good backup for kane and hes Gio’s mate I’d take him — OJE🇩🇿(Cowboy Bebop szn) (@LordTanganga) April 2, 2020

In other Tottenham news, Spurs’ 23-goal target has sent a promising transfer message to Daniel Levy…