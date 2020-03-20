Tottenham end first-team training until April, says Alasdair Gold

Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold has issued an update on Twitter on the club’s first-team training plans following the announcement on Thursday that the Premier League season will restart on April 30 at the earliest.

Tottenham have made the decision, with the extension to the Premier League return date, to end first team training until next month. The players will all keep on top of fitness at home. Some injured players may go in to Hotspur Way for rehab but no training sessions taking place — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 20, 2020

Of course, the campaign was initially stopped until April 3, but that has now been extended in light of the events currently gripping the United Kingdom.

Obviously to help the possible spread between members of the Spurs squad, Gold says the north London outfit have taken the decision to cancel training at their Hotspur Way training base until next month.

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

It remains to be seen whether April 30 is a realistic restart date or not for Premier League action, but if it proves to be the case then of course the Tottenham players will need to be training together at some point next month before what could be their return to action clash away at Newcastle United on May 2.

It is very much a case of wait and see, but in many ways this break could actually help Jose Mourinho’s men if they have Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min back in action by that proposed date.

In other Spurs news, Tottenham have been told to be ruthless when it comes to deciding £11.4m Pochettino signing’s future…