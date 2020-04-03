Ex-Tottenham ace Gareth Bale proved he was world class in 2012/13

It was clear from the 2011/12 season when he scored 10 and assisted a further 14 in the Premier League that then Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale had the potential to be one the best in the English top flight.

However, the following campaign he did more than that, and showed glimpses that he could actually go on to become one of the best in European football, and perhaps even the world.

The video below shows some of the 21 goals he scored in 33 Premier League appearances for Spurs in 2012/13, which eventually earnt him a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid that summer.

Speed, power, long-rangers and free-kicks. Sit back, relax and enjoy the brilliance of Bale.