Tottenham Hotspur players are said to have enjoyed the break away from Antonio Conte when the Italian returned home to recover from his recent surgery.

Will Spurs part ways with Antonio Conte?

Spurs were sent packing in the Champions League on Wednesday night and now face another season without getting their hands on any silverware.

And in turn, their recent form has cast a dark shadow over N17 with the future of the Italian manager now in question ahead of the summer.

However, over recent weeks, the Spurs manager had missed a number of the club's games as a result of his recovery in which Cristian Stellini led them on a positive run.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested the mood around Hotspur Way was much more positive with Conte back home in Italy:

"I know, because I speak to a lot of people around the club; I also speak to people around the players. And the one thing I keep hearing was that while he was away, Conte, Hotspur Way was just kind of a more relaxed place."

Should Tottenham sack Antonio Conte?

No silverware is on the table for the Lilywhites this season, however, the prospect of Champions League football for next season is still there to be clinched.

Some fans may be wondering what the point of the top four is when the club put out performances as they did in the last 16 against AC Milan, however, ahead of the summer, it provides the club more room to spend.

Again, some fans may scoff at the notion of the owners investing in new players, however, the reality is the club have spent fairly significantly over the last few windows.

Whether that has been on the right players or not is another question but, ultimately, that does not necessarily land solely at the feet of Daniel Levy.

But what the chairman now has to decide is whether Conte is the right man to guide this struggling side over the line and into the Champions League for next season - even if he is not going to be there.

Looking ahead, Spurs have a favourable run of games ahead of them which include trips to Newcastle United and Liverpool - their main top-four rivals - which means they do have the say in their own destiny.

But with Conte seemingly not wanting to be at the club any longer, you have to question whether he is motivated to get the best out of this side when he, seemingly, is not going to be there next season.

Spurs have two games against Nottingham Forest and Southampton coming up before the international break and it does feel like that could be the opportunity for Spurs to potentially make their move.