Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte's time together in north London is now appears to be coming to an end, with the Italian expected to leave at the end of the season, according to reporter Dean Jones.

Will Antonio Conte leave Spurs before the summer?

The 53-year-old is only contracted at Spurs until the end of the current campaign and there are reports suggesting neither party are looking to extend.

Reports are already suggesting names which could potentially succeed Conte with the former manager Mauricio Pochettino a name being touted as a possible option.

Despite the Lilywhites' struggles in recent weeks, it does seem as if Conte could still see out the remainder of the campaign with just a few months remaining on his deal.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, insider Jones has claimed there is now an expectation within Hotspur Way that Conte will leave the club in the summer:

"I'm told that Antonio Conte, this is his last season, he's going to wait until the summer, it sounds like. But this is going to be his last season. That's almost every person around Tottenham is saying that right now. So prepare for the rebuild. How soon it comes, who it is, we'll have to wait and see."

Should Spurs sack Conte now?

There is certainly a case to be made for Spurs parting ways with a manager who - according to reports - does not want to remain in the job ahead of next season.

Despite the negativity hanging around the club, Spurs need to clinch a spot in the top four as it will provide them with more room to spend over the summer.

And the results in the Premier League are still proving inconsistent as they have been since the turn of the year.

Next up for Spurs is a huge Champions League game against AC Milan with the north Londoners chasing a one-goal deficit with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Conte - who returns to the sidelines on Wednesday - is unable to turn around the tie in north London.

If Spurs do crash out of the Champions League, there will be no other opportunity for Conte to get his hands on silverware at Tottenham and it will raise the question as to what is his motivation for the remainder of the campaign.

Apart from his own record, the Italian may feel there is very little left at Spurs to get him up for the remaining Premier League games given he is believed to want out of the club.

And that could certainly prove a concerning thought for Daniel Levy and it would be interesting to see if elimination from Europe may just turn the chairman's hand.