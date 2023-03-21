Journalist Martin Lipton believes Ruben Amorim could be a managerial option for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lowdown: Conte's future becoming clearer

Reports have started to emerge over the last 24 hours about how Spurs are expected to part ways with Antonio Conte later this week following a string of poor results and the Italian's explosive post-match rant last weekend.

Conte ripped into the club, their history and his players after Tottenham surrendered a two-goal lead away to bottom-of-the-table Southampton - something the manager certainly didn't take very well.

It is now expected that Conte can no longer continue as Spurs head coach, which means Daniel Levy will soon be on the hunt for yet another manager. However, he could wait until the summer to make a permanent appointment once the season is over and when managers in a job such as Amorim may be more likely to leave their current position.

The Latest: Amorim could be Conte's successor at Spurs

While speaking on the Off The Ball YouTube channel, Lipton name-dropped Sporting CP boss Amorim as a potential candidate to replace Conte come the summer.

He said: "Do you look at Amorim from Sporting Lisbon? Again, he's another option, would be a change. A lot of Portuguese managers have come in recently and not done so well, so wherever you go, it's going to be a difficult call."

The Verdict: Levy may decide to take a risk

Levy's last three appointments at Spurs have all been experienced coaches who had a lot of games under their belt managing in the Premier League, though none of them managed to bring about success in N17.

Therefore, going for someone less experienced, younger and hungrier to put their mark on the club could be what Tottenham need to finally turn themselves into serious trophy contenders.

Someone such as Amorim could well be who they go for in the summer as he has already proven himself against Spurs as a competent manager in the Champions League this season, beating them once in the process.

Pep Guardiola has been left impressed by the Portuguese coach, labelling him as 'one of the best' in the world, so he may have what it takes to make his mark in north London following his exploits with Sporting this term.