Tottenham Hotspur have compiled a list of potential replacements for Antonio Conte and it is believed Luis Enrique is at the top of the pile.

The future of the Italian in north London now seems to be hanging in the balance following their pitiful Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan.

Reports have suggested Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be open to the possibility of bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to N17.

However, a recent report from The Athletic has suggested that director of football Fabio Paratici has compiled a list which has former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique at the top.

Enrique has only been out of work for a few months after leaving his role with the Spanish national side following their World Cup exit in December.

Spurs are set to face Nottingham Forest at the weekend as their sole focus now rests on securing a spot in the top four, with all hopes of lifting a trophy vanishing after Wednesday's European exit.

However, Enrique would arrive in north London with an impressive record having won both the league and the Champions League during his time with Barcelona.

News of Enrique being a potential option for the north London club was relayed on Twitter and the best of the reaction can be seen below...