Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has a long-standing admiration for Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's future.

Is Conte leaving Tottenham?

The Italian's stay in north London is seemingly coming to a conclusion with a belief that neither he nor the club would be keen to extend his stay in the summer.

Conte's contract is set to expire in the coming months and it is believed his recent spell in Italy recovering from his gallbladder surgery has only amplified his wish to return home.

There have already been links to the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and even Thomas Frank ahead of the summer with Spurs seemingly set to find themselves looking for yet another manager.

However, another name which has been suggested is that of Rodgers with insider Graeme Bailey discussing the Northern Irishman's relationship with Levy on the Talking Transfers podcast:

"I'll throw another name in there who we understand Danny Levy has always been a fan of, is Brendan Rodgers. He's always liked him. He came close at one point. He could do some wonders with that squad."

Could Brendan Rodgers replace Conte?

There may be some initial concerns over the possibility of welcoming Rodgers to the club considering the current position the Foxes find themselves in.

Leicester have had a fairly disappointing campaign as they find themselves slumped in the bottom half of the table and just two points off the relegation zone.

However, there have been a lot of factors which can be taken into consideration as to why they are enduring such a poor campaign.

Over both the summer and winter window, Rodgers has been handed just over £40m to spend and has had to replace his goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, and the talented young centre-back Wesley Fofana (via Transfermarkt).

On top of this, the 50-year-old has had to compete with continuous injury issues which has seen some of his key players - like James Maddison - miss chunks of the season.

However, despite this, Rodgers has shown what he is capable of getting out of a side with Leicester embarrassing Spurs recently at the King Power Stadium after putting four goals past the Lilywhites despite conceding first.

And, perhaps most impressively, the Northern Irishman was able to guide Leicester to their first-ever FA Cup triumph just under two years ago.

Although his stock may be fairly low among some in the game, it does seem as if Levy may still have one eye on bringing Rodgers to north London.