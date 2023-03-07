Tottenham Hotspur could potentially look to make Clement Lenglet their starting central centre-back instead of Eric Dier over the coming weeks.

Why do Spurs still start Eric Dier?

The England international has played a big part in Antonio Conte's defence since the Italian made the move to north London having racked up 62 appearances in all competitions.

However, on Saturday, the 29-year-old was reduced to a spot on the bench as the French defender took his spot in the heart of the back three.

But it was not an afternoon to remember for the Barcelona loanee with Lenglet playing a part in the decisive goal which saw Spurs leave Molineux with nothing.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has suggested some within the club have even suggested Lenglet could be a better option for Conte in the middle of the back three:

(1:03:50) "You know, there's some people in the club that believe that Clement Lenglet could actually be the best option in the centre of that back three with his passing range."

Will Spurs make Lenglet's deal permanent in the summer?

There have been conflicting reports on the matter, but there is a suggestion the deal between Barcelona and Tottenham does not include the option to buy at the end of the season.

However, this does not mean Spurs would be unable to strike a deal with the La Liga giants over the summer if they wanted to bring the Frenchman back to north London.

But on the basis of what he has shown so far in a Spurs shirt, it is difficult to put forward a solid argument in his defence.

Lenglet has made 16 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs this season but in only three of those games have the Lilywhites been able to keep a clean sheet (via Transfermarkt).

In contradiction to the belief from the club suggested by Gold, Dier has actually recorded more long passes per 90 minutes and has offered a higher success rate in doing so this season (via Fbref).

But it is also important to point out that Lenglet has offered Spurs more tackles (1.36) per 90 minutes than Dier (0.94) has so far.

Regardless of who may be the better option at the moment, it does feel as if this Spurs defence needs a major overhaul in the summer and the central spot could be one which is addressed.

Spurs have only been able to keep nine Premier League clean sheets this season and with a belief Fabio Paratici is looking to bring in two new centre-backs over the summer, both Dier and Lenglet could find themselves surplus to requirements soon.