Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has been identified by Olivier Giroud as a "crazy" player following the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Is Cristian Romero a problem at Spurs?

The Lilywhites saw their hopes of silverware for the 2022/23 campaign come to an end on Wednesday night when AC Milan progressed as a result of their 1-0 aggregate lead.

However, the task was made slightly more complicated for Spurs in the second half when their Argentinian defender was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

This is something which has followed Romero from his time in Italy and it is apparent the 24-year-old is failing to grow out of his trait of ill-discipline on the pitch.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Giroud was asked by Jamie Carragher whether the Spurs defender was more "crazy and aggressive" than himself having played against Giroud in the past, to which the Frenchman replied:

"That's a good question. No, we didn't play much against each other, I think, so I would say him [Romero]."

Can Spurs rein in Romero's issues?

It is apparent that Romero has been a positive signing on the whole for the north London side, with the 24-year-old impressing massively in his opening campaign last season.

Carragher said towards the back end of last season that Romero was his best new player for the 2021/22 campaign and had high praise for the World Cup winner:

"But I think maybe with Romero being my position, I remember watching him at Man City this season, I thought there’s something special about him."

However, he has arrived in north London with a huge flaw in his game with his lack of discipline really starting to cause Spurs some problems.

In just over one month, Romero has been shown red cards in crunch games against Manchester City and AC Milan, while the game Romero missed last month as a result of his suspension saw the Lilywhites ship four goals to a struggling Leicester City.

Having put his side at risk on Wednesday night with Spurs in need of a goal to take the tie into extra time, he put himself out of the next round had Spurs qualified past Milan.

Prior to the World Cup break, Romero had been shown just one yellow card in his eight league appearances, so he has shown he is capable of keeping his discipline.

But his recent displays have shown a real reckless spell in his game and it is surely something Spurs want to rein in.