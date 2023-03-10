Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy's recent comments on the club's recruitment has been slammed by former Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

Is Daniel Levy to blame at Spurs?

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night and Rose was speaking on Sky Sports about where the club is currently at both on and off the pitch.

Something which was noted is the club's poor recruitment over recent years which has seen a lot of money spent on players who have not improved the side.

“Our spend levels show we have invested in the team – however, we walk a fine line between long-term investment and short-termism. This is why our recruitment must be first class as mistakes at this level have a financial and sporting impact for future seasons," Levy wrote in the 2022 financial statement.

Rose has previously voiced his thoughts on some of the player's Spurs have brought through the doors claiming he had to Google the names of some of them.

And on the back of this, Rose suggested this is something which he had previously said during his time in north London but received a fine for speaking out against the club:

"I still like to try and go into the Spurs training ground. So, I'll have to be careful what I say there, but I think everybody's got to be held accountable. I heard recently, Daniel Levy said something about the signings haven't been great and it's bizarre, that, because I'm sure I said something like that six years ago and got fined two weeks' wages."

How could hiring Pochettino affect Spurs' recruitment?

The Lilywhites' season has quickly come undone over the last few weeks with exits from both the FA Cup and Champions League leaving them with only top-four football to play for.

This, along with their poor style of play, has led to calls for Antonio Conte to be removed from his position before the end of the campaign.

Spurs have spent well since the Italian's arrival with Fabio Paratici leading the recruitment charge as the club's director of football.

However, the reports suggesting Mauricio Pochettino could be in line to replace the Italian in north London will bring up potential issues for the club's current recruitment setup.

It is believed the Argentine would not be willing to work under the current model with a director of football making the decisions on the club's transfers.

So in that sense, it could be seen as a potential step backwards by hiring Pochettino. But there is another issue at the club with Paratici's future also left unclear as a result of his recent court case.

The final verdict is expected in the coming weeks and it could leave him unable to carry on in his role at Spurs.

This could open the door for Pochettino to potentially return, but it would be interesting to see whether Levy would be keen to continue with the current recruitment model.