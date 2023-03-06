Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was spotted in Bahrain at the weekend having spoken to Jahm Najafi during the Formula One Grand Prix.

Why was Daniel Levy in Bahrain?

There are images to suggest Levy was at the Bahrain GP on the weekend to meet with Najafi who is a part of the McLaren Formula One team.

This comes on the back of the reports suggesting the Iranian billionaire could potentially be interested in the possibility of putting forward a proposal to purchase the north London club.

Meanwhile, back in the United Kingdom, Spurs were handed yet another blow in their turbulent season after tasting defeat on the road to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has squashed the notion of a meeting between Levy and Najafi with the club suggesting it was all just part of Tottenham's recent partnership with Formula One:

(56:15) "Spurs, as they would always do, very much maintaining that he's only there as part of this freshly signed 15 year Formula One deal/partnership that Spurs have done. Which will bring various things including this go-karting track under the south stand."

Will ENIC sell Spurs?

Despite reports emerging a few weeks ago suggesting the Lilywhites are being eyed by the Iranian billionaire, there have been more recent suggestions this may not be the case.

According to The Sun, there is now a belief that Najafi may have turned his attention elsewhere in the Premier League with Everton a potential option for the billionaire now.

So it does put the future of ENIC in north London in question with another potentially interested party seemingly turning their attention elsewhere.

But it would be interesting to hear what was said during their meeting on Friday in Bahrain with reports suggesting it was not in relation to the reports surrounding Spurs and Najafi.

This is almost hard to believe considering the publicity the reports picked up and the suggestions he has now turned his attention to Everton.

Regardless of what happens between the two parties, it has to be noted that there have now been two reports of potential interest in investing in Spurs since the turn of the year.

At the age of 86, and the frustration coming from the fans, it will be interesting to see whether Joe Lewis look to offload the club over the coming months.