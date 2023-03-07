Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is in favour of potentially bringing back Mauricio Pochettino but there are some reservations from others at the club.

Could Spurs bring Pochettino back?

The Argentine manager has now been out of work for around eight months now after departing Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of last year.

And there are reports suggesting the former Spurs boss has recently rejected an approach from Chelsea as they consider their options amid their own struggles.

Pochettino has previously said he sees himself returning to Spurs having left the club back in 2019 and it seems as if an opportunity could be arising as Antonio Conte looks set to leave in the coming months.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, insider Dean Jones has suggested this is something which could come to fruition but it does not necessarily have the backing of everyone behind the scenes at Tottenham:

"There aren't actually that many people within Tottenham that think it's a good idea to go to Poch. I'm told that Daniel Levy is the guy that is most in favour of Pochettino, but there are people around him that really aren't into it.

"And you've got to think too, the system has been built around Conte - Paratici, for example - like, there's things like that won't exist if Pochettino comes back, this whole hierarchy if you like that's been built up, I can't see Pochettino working under that system."

Would Pochettino be the best choice for Spurs?

During Conte's time at Spurs, it has been apparent the Italian has very strong views over the signings the club makes and is not worried about isolating players who may not fit his brief.

This can be seen through the likes of Djed Spence and Arnaut Danjuma who have both arrived at Spurs this season and struggled to pick up any consistent game time.

Given Spurs are currently struggling to find the back of the net, bringing on Lucas Moura over Danjuma - as was the case at the weekend - could be proving a move which is only hindering the team.

And when it comes to young players, Pochettino has proven he is capable of extracting the best from them having done so with the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

There may an argument that a potential return for Pochettino could see him inherit a lot of players which were still at the club when he was sacked back in 2019.

Although that may be true, the summer could offer him the opportunity to offload the likes of Davinson Sanchez who is believed to be a player Spurs want to sell.

Regardless of what players are at the club, someone is going to inherit them and Pochettino is a man who brought the fans together unlike any of his successors.

There may be the argument that he was unable to bring trophies to Spurs, and although that may be true, neither have any of the managers since.