Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for both a new manager and a new striker over the course of the summer, according to TalkSport's Ally McCoist.

Will Antonio Conte leave Spurs?

It was another testing week for the Spurs fans who saw their side crash out of the FA Cup to Championship side Sheffield United before then tasting defeat in the Premier League to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And these results have put further question marks over the future of Antonio Conte who is set to see his contract expire at the end of the campaign.

There have been reports earlier in the campaign suggesting the Italian is likely to walk away from the club in the summer instead of listening to offers over a potential contract extension.

However, McCoist thinks Spurs could also lose their talisman, Harry Kane, with the club now unlikely to get their hands on any silverware yet again:

"Right now, and it's guesswork from me. I think they'll be looking for a new manager a new centre-forward."

"If I'm putting myself in Harry Kane's shoes right now - and this will really finish the Spurs fans off this morning - I'm probably thinking about going to the team [Manchester United] that got beat 7-0 yesterday [Sunday]."

What does Conte's future mean for Harry Kane?

Kane's future at the club is also hanging in the balance with this summer marking the final year of the 29-year-old's contract with the Lilywhites.

And under Conte, Kane has found a lot of consistency with the England captain having scored 40 goals and provided 14 assists in his 72 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Along with his own record under the Italian, Conte brought Spurs some hope of silverware given his impressive record of winning trophies across the clubs he has managed in the past.

At the age of 30 - in the summer - and the possibility of Spurs being open to allowing him to leave, this summer will likely leave Kane with a huge decision to make.

If Conte is to leave the club, it could well leave the England captain questioning the direction of the club as he looks to put pen to paper on what could be the last big contract of his career.

And with silverware yet to be added to his record, Kane could well feel as if he has to move elsewhere if he is to end the burden hanging over him.

However, reports have suggested a potential return for Mauricio Pochettino could be in the offing this summer and if that is the case it could offer Kane with another dilemma.

Pochettino is a manager who Kane shone under and has a - believed - good relationship with, so it could well be a potential factor which could keep the striker in north London.

But if Spurs are to lose both Conte and Kane, it will lead to an incredibly busy summer for the board in finding adequate replacements.