Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has left some bewildered after firing a free kick into the wall after Pedro Porro had hit the bar with the previous set piece.

Why does Harry Kane take free kicks?

During his time in the Spurs squad, Kane has frequently welcomed the responsibility of taking free kicks but his record leaves a lot to be desired.

The England captain has only ever scored one free kick in the Premier League and that came way back in 2014 against Aston Villa and via a huge deflection.

However, on Saturday, it seemed as if the Lilywhites may have found their new free-kick taker in Porro after the Spaniard rattled the bar inside the first half.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold admitted he was left baffled when he then saw Kane take the next free-kick only to fire it into the wall:

(31:00) "But yeah, of course, the moment that was probably the most bewildering one with Harry Kane - maybe not the wielding because maybe we expecting it but Pedro Porro took that lovely free kick - smashed it against the crossbar."

"And everyone's thinking okay, Porro again is gonna get even better this time. He's gonna get it just below the bar. And Harry Kane stepped up to take it.

"I don't know whether it's a case of just he's a senior figure and he can strike a fantastic shot from outside the box. So he thinks right, okay, it's my turn. I'm taking this. Or whether in training he is smashing every single free kick into the top corner.

"I don't know. But my goodness, they're not good. They're not good. Yeah, I think this one went into the wall. It was not great. It really wasn't."

What do the recent results mean for Kane's future?

Kane taking free kicks will likely frustrate the fans immensely given his dreadful record which has only seen him find the back of the net on once occasion in the league.

But there is a bigger issue hanging over the 29-year-old with his future in north London in doubt with just over one year remaining on his contract.

Therefore, the upcoming summer window will provide Spurs with their last opportunity to bring in some significant cash for their all-time leading goalscorer.

And the recent results for the north London club are not pointing in a positive direction ahead of the summer with their spot in the top four failing to be strengthened over the weekend.

It has been a season of inconsistency from the Lilywhites and losing during the week in the FA Cup will have been a major blow for the Spurs striker as another trophy opportunity passed.

However, the decision to rest the likes of Kane during the week was proven to be a terrible choice from the management team as they were then unable to even take a point from a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There is still a lot to play for at Spurs but their issues with nailing down a solid run of wins is making it increasingly difficult to see any positivity for the remainder of the campaign.