Tottenham Hotspur would likely have to convince Mauricio Pochettino of their project if they are to pursue their former manager in the coming months.

Do Spurs want to bring Mauricio Pochettino back?

Serious question marks hang over the future of Antonio Conte in north London with reports suggesting he doesn't want to be at the club any longer and the sentiment is shared by some of the players.

It has been a dismal campaign for the Lilywhites, on the whole, and it appears it is in danger of fizzling out in the remaining games of the Premier League campaign.

One name which has been heavily linked with a potential return to north London is that of Pochettino, with some claiming he would be in favour of succeeding Conte.

However, Alasdair Gold has suggested it may not be as simple as that, with the Argentinian potentially having to be convinced by the Spurs board to come back:

"It all depends on what's changed this summer, whether he still kind of has that complete belief. Like I say, from what I hear, I think it'll be a bit more of a sell than Spurs might be thinking it would be if they are going to approach him. It's not a foregone conclusion whatsoever."

Should Spurs rehire Mauricio Pochettino?

There is certainly a huge element of risk in going back to an old manager and a potential return could put Pochettino's legacy at Spurs at risk.

Some may question what legacy he has given he never got his hands on silverware, however, he provided the club with a lot more than what the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho did over their tenures.

To take Spurs to a Champions League final and deliver consistent top-four football on the budget which he was provided for the majority of his time there was fairly impressive.

However, there are some uncertainties at the club currently with the main concern being over the future of Harry Kane ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whether or not Pochettino's return would be enough to keep Kane at the club for the foreseeable is another question but it could well come into his thinking if he was offered the role.

Another concern for the 51-year-old could be the club's current set-up with a belief across the media that he would be unlikely to work under Fabio Paratici.

The future of Paratici remains unclear at the moment with his ongoing off-field issues, but whether Spurs would be willing to scrap the concept of having a director of football could be an issue.

But it is apparent the Argentinian is not the only name on Spurs' shortlist to potentially replace Conte and it certainly seems as a return is not an absolute certainty.