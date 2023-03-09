Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison hit out at the club's manager Antonio Conte following their Champions League elimination against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites went into the game against the Serie A champions chasing a one-goal deficit from the first leg at the San Siro last month.

However, their efforts did not suggest this was a team who were targeting a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition as they mustered just two shots on Milan's goal (via Sofascore).

And after the game, the Brazilian spoke about his lack of involvement in the game having only come on with 20 minutes remaining in the game.

This comes after his recent starts in their last two wins against Chelsea and West Ham United where he played the large majority of the games (via Transfermarkt).

Speaking to the Brazilian media after the game, Richarlison did not hold back in his assessment of his situation at Tottenham:

“This season is being sh*t. I was coming off two good wins against West Ham and Chelsea and suddenly he [Conte] puts me on the bench. I didn't understand,” he said.

The quotes were relayed on Twitter by a Spurs fan account and you can see the best of the reactions below...