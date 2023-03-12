Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering their managerial options ahead of the remainder of the season following a disappointing campaign so far under Antonio Conte and now a source has revealed a potential successor on the radar.

What's the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to give an update on the latest manager news at the North London club following Conte's pre-match press conference.

Jacobs tweeted:

"Conte's future remains uncertain. A Mauricio Pochettino return is very possible if a change is made. Daniel Levy is in favour and it's well known Poch would go back."

"Brentford's Thomas Frank is another name Spurs admire. Still told Thomas Tuchel is not seen as a fit. Nothing fully decided on Conte yet in part because they are ultimately still fourth."

Who could replace Antonio Conte at Spurs?

It is no secret that Thomas Frank has worked wonders at the Brentford Community stadium since arriving in West London back in 2018 when the side were in the Championship and he could replace Conte.

The 49-year-old manager completed his first outstanding achievement back in 2021 when he secured the club's first-ever Premier League promotion and has been lighting up the top flight with his tactical expertise and entertaining football ever since.

Although delivering a comfortable 13th place finish last season, it is the current campaign that has cemented the belief that Frank is a manager with a huge future ahead of him as his Brentford side have only suffered one defeat in their last 13 Premier League outings.

The Danish manager - hailed "incredible" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - has only lost five games in all competitions this season with a 35.71% win ratio and 1.5 points earned per game despite spending only £44m in the summer transfer window.

When you compare that to Conte's season so far, the Italian has lost 13 games in total and tallied up 1.78 points per game in the Premier League but has crashed out of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and, this week, their final hopes of a trophy were diminished when they were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by AC Milan.

As a result, Daniel Levy could repeat his Mauricio Pochettino masterclass by hiring the Premier League-proven Brentford boss either in the immediate instance or in the summer.

The former Spurs manager was snapped up by the Lilywhites after impressing during his tenure at Southampton with Pochettino delivering an impressive eighth-place finish for Saints back in the 2013/14 season, earning him an opportunity to step up into a top-six role where he ultimately took his squad to their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

With that being said, it could be the perfect opportunity for the Spurs hierarchy to replicate their popular appointment of Pochettino by securing the services of Frank, who - as Pochettino did with Southampton - is impressing with a midtable side, should they wave bye-bye to Conte when his contract expires this summer.