Tottenham Hotspur have identified Thomas Tuchel as a potential successor for Antonio Conte but he is not convinced he could win titles with the north London club.

Will Spurs sack Conte before the summer?

Reports are circulating around the north London club currently with the future of the Italian manager hanging in the balance on the back of their Champions League exit.

Some believe the club have come to the realisation that Conte's time at the club is coming to an end and discussions have already begun about who could potentially replace him.

However, ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, the Italian remains set to take charge of his side who only have a spot in the top four left to play for.

It is believed Tuchel is one of the names which have been shortlisted by the Spurs board but Alasdair Gold has heard the German is not fully convinced by the prospect.

He said: "I know Tuchel's said that he was a Spurs fan growing up, but I know, having spoken to some people that know him, that there's a suggestion that he - a bit like Conte, I guess - has got reservations over whether he could win the titles he has elsewhere if he were to come to Spurs."

What would Tuchel bring to Tottenham?

What has become apparent over Conte's time in north London is this club needs a manager who actually wants to be there with reports suggesting the Italian no longer wants to be there.

And if Tuchel does not feel that he can guide this side to the top then perhaps it is best that he does stay away from Spurs to avoid a potential repeat of the mess Conte finds himself in.

However, if he did feel he could succeed at Spurs, this is a manager who has enjoyed recent success in London over the last few years having guided Chelsea to a Champions League triumph in 2021.

Towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel had demonstrated he was willing to change up their formation which is something which Conte has proven incredibly stubborn by sticking to the same system.

But the majority of the time, Tuchel has opted for a similar style to Conte which incorporates the wing-backs and a back three.

In one sense, this could provide Spurs with a seamless transition if they were to appoint Tuchel and he could present fresh ideas on how to get the best out of the current Spurs players.

Given the side have struggled to get the best out of their wing-backs, on the whole, there could well be a desire to change up the formation and potentially return to a more traditional back four.

This could present some issues in itself with dedicated wing-backs at the club now following Conte's appointment but it is something which Tuchel has shown he is willing to do during his time at Chelsea.

But it is apparent this Spurs side are a long, long way away from making a charge for the title and that could ultimately be the deciding factor for the German.