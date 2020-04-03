Tottenham interest in Mike Maignan bad news for Hugo Lloris

Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon claimed on his official Twitter account on Friday afternoon that Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan over a move, in the event that Hugo Lloris leaves the north London outfit this summer.

José Mourinho se prépare à un été agité côté Tottenham.

En cas de départ de H Lloris, le club Anglais a entamé des discussions avec M Maignan ( LOSC) . Pour rappel, Nuno Santos, ancien entraîneur des gardiens à Lille, a rejoint Tottenham ces derniers mois. — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 3, 2020

It is certainly an interesting development, with Spurs clearly feeling as though there is a good chance the France international will go in the next transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether he is being sold, he wants to leave or clubs are weighing up bids for the 33-year-old, but it would certainly be the end of an era considering he signed for them way back in 2012.

The 6 foot 2 stopper quickly became a firm favourite under former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, and has made 316 appearances in all competitions, while also captaining them too.

However, mistakes have started to creep into his game in recent seasons – such as his error in the 2018 World Cup final and earlier this term when he gifted a goal to Southampton’s Danny Ings – and perhaps it is getting towards the point where Spurs are ready to wave goodbye.

Let’s see if Lonjon proves to be right this summer.

