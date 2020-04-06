Tottenham could rekindle interest in Bournemouth star David Brooks

According to a report in The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur could rekindle their interest in Bournemouth attacker David Brooks, as long as he can prove his fitness.

What’s the word, then?

Well, The Sun are reporting that there could be a shake-up at the Vitality Stadium during the next transfer window, where the likes of Callum Wilson and Joshua King could be sold as they could bring in cash.

The report adds that David Brooks would have been in that bracket of being wanted had he not missed the whole season with an ankle injury, although it says that Manchester United and Tottenham could rekindle their interest in him if he regains fitness.

The Wales international scored seven goals and provided a further five assists in 30 Premier League outings last term, before his injury troubles that have kept him sidelined ever since.

Still interested

The report in The Sun suggests the north London outfit are still keen on the 22-year-old, even though Jose Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino – the Argentine was in charge last time they were reported to want Brooks.

Indeed, The Sun said in May 2019 that the former Southampton boss wanted both the Welshman and Wilson at Tottenham in an £80m double swoop, although it never came to fruition last summer – presumably one of the factors was the attacker’s injury.

From Spurs’ point of view the interesting thing about Brooks is clearly his versatility, given he played on both the right wing and as a No.10 for the Cherries during the 2018/19 campaign, as per Transfermarkt, suggesting he would be ideal for Jose Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

Given what he showed then for the south coast outfit in terms of goals and assists, if he can get back to that level it would be no surprise if Tottenham went in for him again.

