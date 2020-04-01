Tottenham interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli

Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed on his official Twitter account that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keen on signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The sports reporter says that the Poland international could leave the Serie A giants during the summer transfer window – whenever that may happen – with Spurs and Bundesliga outfit Schalke both interested.

The 26-year-old has suffered an injury-hit 2019/20 campaign with muscle, groin and knee issues according to Transfermarkt, but he still managed 12 goals in 22 games before the season ground to a halt.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Jose Mourinho look to be in desperate need of signing a new centre-forward in the next window, given what has happened in recent months in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Should something like that happen again, the north London outfit undoubtedly need a trusted and specialist striker rather than having to play the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura there, as has often been the case in 2020.

Milik would be an interesting target, but presuming Kane remains at Spurs he would likely have to be willing to sit on the substitutes’ bench rather than being a regular starter.

