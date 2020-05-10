After signing him for a fee in the region of £10m last summer, Tottenham sent Jack Clarke straight back to Leeds on a loan deal.
The teenager however failed to get much game-time back at Elland Road, making just one appearance in the Championship – and even that only saw him feature for 19 minutes.
That saw Spurs send Clarke on loan to fellow Championship side QPR, but once again the 19-year-old struggled to force himself into first-team contention, with just four appearances in the league to his name.
With the starlet set to return back to north London this summer, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on what the club’s next step should be with the youngster signed by Mauricio Pochettino.
loan again until Jose be fired and the team play with young players again.
— Jorge Ramiro (@jramiroq94) May 9, 2020
Keep and assess during pre season. Let him play for U23s and play him in cup games
— 🏵️SAVVY SKIPP🏵️(🇸🇬) (@EricDonDier) May 9, 2020
keep, we need players, he didnt get a single chance
— Dominik (@Domino82432672) May 9, 2020
Don’t think you’ll ever see Jack Clarke in a Spurs shirt starting 11 in the premier lge, awful buy, the kids just not up to it. Leeds couldn’t believe their luck the money we gave for him.
— Colin Offen (@ColinOffen64) May 9, 2020
Should start next season
— JACK CLARKE STAN (@THFC_M4) May 9, 2020
What was the point in this transfer
— ًَ (@J0RDANFT) May 9, 2020
Can’t be worse than Dele.
— Marbukh (@A_Mar82) May 9, 2020
The most pointless transfer ever
— Tommy Bowey (@Tommybowey_11) May 9, 2020
This is going to be a Tremazani
— SWSPURS (@swspurs) May 9, 2020
Loan until he retires
— Not injured Tanguy (@thfcEd) May 10, 2020
One Spurs fan simply urged the club to sell Clarke, describing him as an “awful buy”.
Sell awful buy.
— Karl spurs (@karl_karl6157) May 9, 2020
If Spurs are keen to allow Clarke leave on loan, then it’s absolutely imperative they do a better job of choosing the right club for him.
His stints at Leeds and QPR this season have been disappointing to say the least, and it would not have done him no good just rotting on the bench.
Spurs have a big decision to make this summer.