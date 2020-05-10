 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans discuss Jack Clarke's long-term future

Tottenham fans discuss Jack Clarke’s long-term future

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/5/2020 | 07:45pm

After signing him for a fee in the region of £10m last summer, Tottenham sent Jack Clarke straight back to Leeds on a loan deal.

The teenager however failed to get much game-time back at Elland Road, making just one appearance in the Championship – and even that only saw him feature for 19 minutes.

That saw Spurs send Clarke on loan to fellow Championship side QPR, but once again the 19-year-old struggled to force himself into first-team contention, with just four appearances in the league to his name.

With the starlet set to return back to north London this summer, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on what the club’s next step should be with the youngster signed by Mauricio Pochettino.

One Spurs fan simply urged the club to sell Clarke, describing him as an “awful buy”.

If Spurs are keen to allow Clarke leave on loan, then it’s absolutely imperative they do a better job of choosing the right club for him.

His stints at Leeds and QPR this season have been disappointing to say the least, and it would not have done him no good just rotting on the bench.

Spurs have a big decision to make this summer.

