Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho to be dealt bitter transfer blow

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho’s summer transfer budget looks set to be significantly reduced.

What’s the word, then?

Well, The Daily Mail report that the north London outfit’s projected income is expected to take a major blow given the current situation in the United Kingdom, with doubts over whether chairman Daniel Levy will be able to secure a lucrative naming rights deal for the stadium given what has happened.

The report says that as a result, Spurs are planning a range of cutbacks, including the club’s transfer fund.

Levy said in a statement on Tuesday after announcing that all 550 non-playing staff had been placed on the government’s furlough scheme: “When I read or hear stories about player transfers this summer like nothing has happened, people need to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us.”

Bitter blow for Mourinho

It is clear to see that this Tottenham team needs some major work if they are to be challenging at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League again, following a dismal 2019/20 campaign.

The season may have come to a temporary standstill, but aside from trying to secure what looks to be an unlikely top-four finish in the English top-flight, the north London side have little else to play for.

Sky Sports’ transfer expert Kavel Solhekol said earlier this week that “there’s no chance” Mourinho is happy with his squad right now, while Bild reported last month that the Portuguese boss had a five-man transfer wish-list, with strengthening his defence a real priority.

With The Telegraph also reporting previously that the budget provided by Levy could be £50m if they miss out on Champions League qualification, this would be a further blow.

Mourinho’s plans could be about to be turned truly upside-down.

