Tottenham fans react to major Kalidou Koulibaly update

Having conceded 40 goals in just 29 Premier League games this campaign, it’s fair to say Tottenham have had their struggles defensively this year – even despite the mid-season arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese man has been unable to shore up the north London side’s back-line, and out of the current top-ten, they and Burnley have the worst record.

As such, Mourinho appears to be keen on strengthening his defence ahead of next season, and according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, the Lilywhites are one of the most interested clubs in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, the report offers an update on their swoop for the powerhouse, claiming that whilst Spurs are ready to submit an offer, the Senegal international is currently not interested in a move to north London.

After hearing about the latest report on their swoop for Koulibaly, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Don’t blame him — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) May 7, 2020

Honestly think he’d be a donkey in the Premier League… Good on FIFA though. — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith2000) May 7, 2020

Hope he changes his mind — Marlon (@rumple_7) May 8, 2020

Wait until Jose tells him about the pillows at the training ground…. a done deal after that — Andrew Lucas (@andrewlucas44) May 7, 2020

Ok so try someone else, there are way better defenders — William G florez (@willygflorez) May 7, 2020

I don’t blame him! — Tom Bennett (@Tombennett82) May 7, 2020

One Spurs fan in particular seemed unbothered by Koulibaly’s reluctance to join the club, and instead insisted that they needed players who actually wanted to play for the north London side.

We don’t need people who aren’t interested or aren’t fully committed to the cause. If he ain’t 100% desperate to play for our club then forget him and move on. We don’t need mercenaries. We’ve been through that stage before! — Thedem (@kanebdempster) May 7, 2020

At 28, Koulibaly is in the prime of his career, and would no doubt represent a statement signing for Spurs.

But with the club not in a position to offer Champions League football at the moment for next season, and finances already set to be tight this summer, it’s difficult to see how Daniel Levy and co can entice Koulibaly to Spurs.

This may be one race the club can’t win.

