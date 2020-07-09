Spurs must sign Kurt Zouma this summer

According to The Express, Tottenham are growing increasingly confident of luring Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

What’s the word?

The Frenchman has played 36 times this season at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but since the turn of the year, has found himself in and out of the side – as per Transfermarkt, he has completed the full 90 minutes just four times out of a possible 14 Premier League games since January 1.

Now, The Express claim that whilst fellow top-flight side Everton are also interested in his services, it is Spurs who are confident of signing Zouma this summer, and that with Jose Mourinho eager to strengthen his defence, the 25-year-old is at the top of his potential recruits.

The report further claims however that one stumbling block over a possible deal may be price, with Chelsea likely set a valuation of around £25m for the 6 foot 3 man.

Reunion

Mourinho of course will know all about Zouma, having signed him for Chelsea back in January 2014.

At the time of his arrival, the Portuguese man waxed lyrical about what the Frenchman was capable of, saying: “We liked the profile, we think he’s very much adapted to the Premier League. He is a young player for a position where we also need the future. He’s a player with big potential, physically ready. One thing is to be physically ready, another thing is to be tactically ready.”

Then, just a few months into Zouma’s debut season at the club, Mourinho insisted: “I’m so happy with his evolution since he arrived. He will be a big player for Chelsea for many years.”

Injuries of course have disrupted the centre-back’s footballing career, but clearly by the interest shown in him now, Mourinho still rates him very highly. And with Spurs ace Toby Alderweireld into his 30s now, Zouma could well go onto be the Belgian’s heir in north London.

He has already built up considerable Premier League experience playing for the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Stoke, and under a coach he surely knows well, he could finally live up to his “big potential”. Still only 25, Zouma could form the heart of the Spurs defence for a long time to come.