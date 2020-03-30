What Tottenham plan to do to keep Harry Kane happy

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are intent on giving striker Harry Kane the platform he needs to achieve his trophy ambitions at the club.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the England captain dropped a bit of a bombshell during an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp on Sunday, via The Guardian, saying that he wouldn’t stay at Spurs for the sake of it if he doesn’t feel they are going in the right direction.

The 26-year-old’s verdict will certainly concern some fans of the north London outfit, however according to a source who has spoken to Football Insider, chairman Daniel Levy isn’t looking to cash in on their talisman anytime soon.

In addition, the same source says that Tottenham intend to hold him to his contract which runs until 2024, and that they are intent on giving him the platform to achieve his trophy ambitions in the capital.

Exciting insight

Following a tough 2019/20 campaign and the latest quotes from Kane, Spurs supporters could do with a boost and this report should provide that.

The fact that Levy & ENIC have no intention of letting their star centre-forward leave and are seemingly ready to do everything to ensure his ambitions are met has to be a positive sign – especially with someone like Jose Mourinho at the helm, given he has won the Premier League on three occasions and the Champions League twice.

The Portuguese manager will already know that he needs new faces – especially in defensive areas – if Tottenham are to get back to challenging at the very top in the English top flight and in Europe, with The Express reporting in February that he wants to rip up an ageing backline.

This latest report suggests that financial backing for the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss could be on the cards sooner rather than later, so there is no danger of Kane going.

Watch this space, then.

