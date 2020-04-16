Spurs could pull off major coup with Max Aarons swoop

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are “primed for talks” with Norwich starlet Max Aarons.

What’s the word?

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the top-flight with the Canaries, missing just two Premier League games all season.

And now, Football Insider claim Spurs have made the England U21 international their top target to help solve their problem position at right-back, and have “laid the groundwork for a summer deal”.

The report adds that the north Londoners made “good progress” in trying to sign Aarons, before they took the decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff, including those involved in the recruitment process. It further suggests that Spurs will resume talks when business goes back to normal.

Solution

At just 20, Aarons could represent both the future of Spurs and England for the next decade or so.

The level of experience that he is picking up whilst playing top-flight football with Norwich means the adaptation time shouldn’t be as long as someone who may come in from abroad.

The north London side have already been burned by turning to France for Serge Aurier, what with the Ivory Coast international’s tendency to put his foot in when unnecessary.

Rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, Aarons (as well as teammate and full-back partner Jamal Lewis) was lauded as “something special” by Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe last year, who lauded the young defender for being the archetypal modern full-back.

Spurs could pull off a major coup by swooping for this rough diamond.

