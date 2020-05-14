Tottenham News Round-Up: David Beckham, Dele Alli, Victor Osimhen and more

Tottenham Hotspur continue to wait on the resumption of the Premier League season.

Spurs haven’t kicked a ball since March 10th, when they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League; in the league, they last played on March 7th, in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley. They have not won since February, when they beat Aston Villa 3-2.

At the time of the suspension of the league due to the ongoing global pandemic, Spurs lay eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It remains to be seen, then, if they will have the chance to make up that gap any time soon.

The news cycle continues to whir, however, and there have been a number of stories following Jose Mourinho’s men as the wrangling over football’s possible return continues.

With many factors up in the air, we’ve taken a look at some of the best stories this week surrounding the north London club…

Jose Mourinho wants project restart delay

Something of a pantomime villain, several reports claim that Mourinho is leading a bid to delay the restart of the Premier League due to fears over a lack of training time.

David Beckham tours Spurs’ new stadium

Firstly, David Beckham took a tour of the new Spurs stadium, meeting with Mourinho, as well as players Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga. The trip was organised by Spurs sponsors AIA, and was designed to give Beckham insights on how to bring the best out of his Inter Miami players. Take a look at the full story here.

Jermain Defoe lifts the lid on what led to his 2008 Spurs departure

Elsewhere, former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe has revealed exactly why he left the club for Portsmouth in 2008 in an exclusive interview with Football FanCast. Having spent four years at the club between 2004 and 2008, he departed for Fratton Park, though he would eventually return on a permanent basis in 2009. Take a look at his reasoning here.

Victor Osimhen linked

Transfer news, of course, never stops, and Spurs fans are dreaming of landing forward Victor Osimhen from Lille after French journalist Abdellah Boulma claimed that a bid has been tabled. Take a look at what fans are saying here!

Barcelona want Juan Foyth

Further to that, The Daily Mirror claims that Juan Foyth could be a surprise target for Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Spurs have made him available for transfer ahead of the window opening, whenever that may happen.

Pascal Chimbonda opens up on Spurs career

The Athletic have also interviewed Pascal Chimbonda, the former Spurs right-back, and he claims that just one thing stopped him joining Manchester United during his career. Take a look here.

Dele Alli’s shocking ordeal

In more sobering news, Dele Alli went through a terrifying ordeal during lockdown, as he was held at knifepoint during a burglary of his home, per BBC Sport. He was also threatened and punched during the incident. The details can be found here.