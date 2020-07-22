Spurs need to forget Max Aarons and look to sign ‘the next Dani Alves’

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in the market for a new right-back this summer and a new name has emerged from the shadows.

What’s the word?

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are one of several clubs interested in Barcelona ace Emerson after a string of impressive displays whilst out on loan to La Liga rivals Real Betis.

It’s claimed that Newcastle United, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on landing the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

What player should be starting RB for Spurs next season?

Serge Aurier Vote Max Aarons Vote Kyle Walker-Peters Vote Emerson Vote

The young Brazilian still has to complete another year at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and Barca will be faced with paying out €9m (£8m) if they are to cut that short to sell him on.

It’s believed that their asking price is around €30m (£27m) as a result of the situation.

Aarons or Emerson?

Spurs have been linked to several right-back targets, most notably Norwich City’s Max Aarons, who The Athletic have claimed is one of three players high on the list of priorities this summer.

However, a move for Emerson could be the smarter play here.

In the past, the one-time Brazil international has been compared to fellow compatriot Dani Alves and also cites the legendary Cafu as a player he idolises.

When comparing the two, Emerson is streets ahead of Aarons – per WhoScored, he’s averaged more tackles (2.2), aerial duels won (2) and key passes (0.9) than the Canaries’ prospect.

In addition, from an attacking viewpoint, the 21-year-old has provided three goals and six assists this campaign.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

Aarons has certainly been one of the bright sparks in a gloomy season in Norfolk, but there has to be doubts on whether he’s ready for the step-up to a club like Spurs just yet.

Mourinho has plenty to worry about at right-back too with Kyle Walker-Peters hugely out of favour. He could soon be used as a pawn to clinch Saints midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Whilst Serge Aurier’s form has regularly brought criticism from the Spurs faithful.

And in other news, Mourinho may have found his next Frank Lampard…