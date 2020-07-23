Daniel Levy is setting Mourinho up for instant failure at Spurs

There’s an ominous transfer saga evolving at Tottenham Hotspur already and the transfer window is still a week away.

It has been well reported that Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with the Dane even wanting a move to north London over anywhere else this summer.

However, Spurs appear to be losing in the race to land him after Everton had a £25m bid accepted earlier in the week. It’s claimed that Daniel Levy is unwilling to match the offer as of yet.

The Champions League runners-up were declared the Premier League’s richest club after a study by University of Liverpool football finance expert Kieran Maguire earlier in the year, eclipsing both Manchester clubs with annual profits of £461m.

Yet, we’re supposed to believe that the club cannot afford transfer fees this summer? The Evening Standard claim that Mourinho will be limited to free agents, swap deals and mere funds from any player sales.

Though, Everton can stump up £25m for Spurs’ top target? It’s a bit puzzling.

Levy has been chairman at Spurs for nearly two decades and in that time he’s returned one League Cup.

He lauded Mourinho has one of the “most successful managers in football” upon his appointment, which in some ways was a subtle hint that the Portuguese would be the man to bring something Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t – silverware.

But that’s never going to happen if he’s not backed in the transfer market.

The former United boss has already expressed his desire to land a defensive midfielder, of which Hojbjerg meets the profile, having averaged 2.4 tackles, 1.5 clearances and 1.4 interceptions per game this season (via WhoScored).

Spurs starters Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks aren’t a scratch on the 24-year-old’s figures, managing just 1.3 tackles each match this season. They are also averaging fewer interceptions and clearances too.

Hojbjerg has also been lauded as a “great leader” by his current Saints teammate Angus Gunn, which only bolsters his suitability for Spurs and their manager.

If Mourinho can’t get the players he needs to complement his system, then Levy is arguably setting him up for failure before he’s even had a full season in charge, thus rendering his appointment pretty pointless in the first place.

