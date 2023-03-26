Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner could potentially become Antonio Conte's replacement at Tottenham, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Lowdown: Conte is on the verge

All is not well at Spurs at the moment, with Conte openly calling out key figures after last weekend's 3-3 draw away to Southampton in the Premier League.

The Italian has cut a frustrated figure for big chunks of the 2022/23 campaign, while his own health has also been an issue, and it feels like a matter of when he leaves Tottenham, rather than if.

Conte is contracted to Spurs until the end of the season, at which point an extension won't be signed, but he could even leave before then, with a replacement arguably needed now, in order to secure a top-four finish.

Departed former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is a candidate to replace Conte, but Glasner has also emerged as a contender.

The 48-year-old has managed Frankfurt since 2021 and won the Europa League with them last season, beating Rangers on penalties in the final.

The Latest: Falk talks up move

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk talked up Spurs' potential appointment of Glasner as Conte's successor:

"The news that Thomas Tuchel is joining Bayern Munich is good news for Oliver Glasner. "They clearly like German coaches over in Tottenham! A few years before, they tried to get Hansi Flick, now they’ve tried to go for Tuchel, they’ve got Glasner on the list; he’s Austrian, of course, but German-speaking and German-thinking. "The point is that Glasner is thinking about this move, which is why he’s yet to sign a new contract. Frankfurt have tried to extend his contract but there are ongoing discussions about the squad. "Glasner wants to make the next step and get better with Frankfurt. If you don’t get better with Frankfurt, you can get better with another team and get a better squad; these are the discussions between Markus Krosche and Glasner."

The Verdict: Could be a great option

Glasner could be a very exciting option for Spurs, either in the coming weeks or this summer, with the Austrian doing such an impressive job at Frankfurt, guiding them to sixth place in the Bundesliga currently.

The north Londoners' barren run without silverware is much-publicised, and he could be seen as someone who can come in and end that drought, having won the Europa League last season.

Some of Spurs' matches under Conte this season have been dull, and while Glasner adopts a counter-attacking style, it has more purpose than what supporters have had to sit through at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Glasner could also be a cheaper option than Nagelsmann, which could appeal, and while the latter has some doubters after his spell at Bayern, the former's reputation is very much in-tact right now.