Tottenham should target Raul Jimenez if Harry Kane leaves

Speaking on the latest episode of The View From The Lane podcast (March 17), The Athletic’s staff editor James Maw has suggested Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a potential replacement for Harry Kane if he leaves Tottenham.

What did he say?

Well, Maw was asked by a fan in a world where Kane leaves the north London outfit during the summer transfer window, how he would address the striker position.

He said (22:44): “That is a very difficult question. I think it’s more or less impossible to replace Harry Kane with a like-for-like replacement.

“I mean if they could get someone like Raul Jimenez, that would be incredible because he’s very much in that mold, and I mean potentially looks like he could even maybe be better.”

A good suggestion?

Of course, it is always going to be difficult to replace a player who has scored 181 goals in 278 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

However, with The Telegraph reporting earlier this month that the England captain will consider his future if they fail to win any silverware or fail to qualify for the Champions League, and having already been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid as per AS, it is something that Daniel Levy and Co have to think about.

Jimenez might be turning 29 years of age in May, but he has proven during his time with Wolves that he is an ideal candidate to play as a lone centre-forward.

Standing at 6 foot 2 tall, he has those physical attributes needed, but the fact he has 10 assists in 44 outings in 2019/20 to date for Wolves shows his eye for setting up his teammates, too.

22 goals on top of this show the qualities that the Mexico international has, and he would surely come at a cost if this scenario ended up playing out.

