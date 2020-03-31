Giovani Lo Celso shows off ball skills at home on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso posted a story on his official Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon which saw him show off his ball skills in his home.

The Argentina international is of course currently training at his own house given the current situation in the United Kingdom, and as well as posting that he was doing his online training with the team on the exercise bike, he also videoed himself doing keepy-uppies around the bike.

It is certainly a sign that the 23-year-old, who joined Spurs on a permanent basis in January for a £27.2m fee, is in good shape as he awaits the Premier League season resuming, whenever that might be.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

The former Real Betis man has certainly made a positive impression with the north London outfit this term following a slow start in which injury curtailed his progress in breaking into Mauricio Pochettino’s team, and he has regularly featured under Jose Mourinho in recent months.

He may be yet to get a goal or an assist in 19 Premier League appearances – which has included seven starts as per Transfermarkt – but he has shown what he is capable of on the ball in other ways.

Tottenham supporters will be desperate to see him back in action on the pitch sooner rather than later.

In other Spurs news, Alasdair Gold has named 2 forwards Tottenham could target if Harry Kane leaves the club, one is a 13-goal familiar face…