Tottenham striker Troy Parrott joins TikTok craze

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has joined the TikTok craze in his latest story on his official Instagram account.

Footballers have been finding ways of keeping themselves entertained at home during the current break from the sport, with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain one player who has taken advantage of TikTok with pop singer girlfriend Perrie Edwards.

Parrott not only sent out the reminder to his followers that they need to stay at home, but then added a caption of “Oh, and stay dancing” accompanied with a video of him dancing to house music.

Back on the pitch, the 18-year-old may have been hopeful of getting more first-team minutes when teammate Harry Kane suffered a serious hamstring injury on New Year’s Day against Southampton, but it hasn’t happened for the young Republic of Ireland international.

He has played a grand total of one minute in the Premier League since then, and that clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers was the only time he made Jose Mourinho’s matchday 18.

The teenager looks to have plenty of work to do to win the Portuguese manager around then in the coming months.

