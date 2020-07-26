Predicted Spurs XI vs Palace for Premier League finale

Tottenham Hotspur know seventh place in the Premier League is secured regardless of their result against Crystal Palace this afternoon, but Jose Mourinho’s side could still move up one position, so it’s important to get a result in southeast London.

Last time out, Spurs rocked Leicester City 3-0 to make it four wins from five matches in the English top-flight.

Prediction for Spurs' final PL game of the season?

But will the Special One tinker his line-up at all? He has a fully fit squad to choose from barring the absence of club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Here’s what we are predicting…

The Portuguese boss could make two changes to the side that picked up victory at home a week ago.

Eric Dier returns from his suspension, but in his absence, both Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld have stepped up to the plate having conceded just twice in that time.

It means the entire backline remains unchanged – skipper Hugo Lloris between the sticks, those two inform centre-backs and the strong-willed Serge Aurier along with Ben Davies at full-back.

Harry Winks is also likely to keep his place, this time playing a more defensive midfield type role whilst Moussa Sissoko is dropped.

Instead, Dele Alli is handed his first start since the Sheffield United defeat. The £57.6m-rated England star has been out with a hamstring problem in recent weeks.

He’ll partner Giovani Lo Celso in Mourinho’s engine room.

The second and final change could be out wide as Steven Bergwijn gets the nod over Lucas Moura with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane remaining in the starting lineup.

