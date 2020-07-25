Spurs can upgrade Lamela with “fantastic” £13.5m target

Tottenham Hotspur have plenty of areas to bolster during the summer transfer window and although the wing position isn’t one of those, Jose Mourinho should absolutely look to upgrade it if latest reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Fussball Transfers, Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic is a wanted man in England with the likes of Everton and Manchester United joining Spurs in their interest.

The Croatian veteran has been on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this campaign, but they are unlikely to trigger his permanent option whilst his future back at the Serie A outfit isn’t certain either.

Perisic has two years to run on his current deal and could cost Spurs around €15m (£13.5m) if they wish to clinch him this summer.

Lamela upgrade?

The 31-year-old played a bit-part role for the German giants yet still managed to provide six goals and ten assists in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

It is true that Mourinho has a wealth of options out wide, but they are largely on the right-hand side rather than the left which is often Heung-min Son’s spot to lose.

And surely he can’t refuse a player that’s been on his radar for quite some time. Back in 2018, whilst still at United, the Portuguese boss lauded Perisic as “different” because he’s “very physical” and is “fantastic in the air” (Russia Today via TEAMtalk).

This is something that he doesn’t really possess in any of his wingers. There’s also a good chance that Erik Lamela is sold to garner some funds. Football Insider suggested earlier in the year that Spurs would be willing to listen to offers for the Argentine.

The 28-year-old wins a measly 0.2 aerial duels per game and is dispossessed an average of 1.6 times per appearance too, via WhoScored, which suggests he’s lacking something that Perisic could bring to Mourinho’s squad.

Even though he’s getting on a bit, he’d be an interesting outlet and one that could even provide back-up to Harry Kane in the attack. If Spurs’ reported chase of Willian is true, then they would be foolish not to try and sign Perisic instead.

AND in other news, Daniel Levy is setting Mourinho up for instant failure at Spurs…