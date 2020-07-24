Spurs may have found their Vertonghen replacement in £18m warrior

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will surely be in the market for a new central defender this summer and he may have stumbled on the ideal candidate with fresh reports emerging out of Germany.

What’s the word?

According to Kicker, Freiburg star Robin Koch is ready to leave the Bundesliga outfit to further his career amid interest from Spurs, AC Milan and Benfica.

It’s claimed that the 24-year-old will not renew his contract as he enters the final year of his current deal and that the prospect of playing for Mourinho in north London is rather appealing.

Reports elsewhere from ArenaNapoli have hinted that Freiburg have put a €20m (£18m) price tag on his head.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is set to lose veteran Jan Vertonghen next week following the expiry of his contract and the future of Juan Foyth is by no means certain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vertonghen successor

And Koch provides an interesting option to fill that void.

One of his best attributes is his ball-playing ability having averaged 47.1 passes per game at an accuracy rate of 83.7% in the Bundesliga this season.

In addition, the German international is as solid as a rock, averaging 2.9 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per appearance, via WhoScored.

Bundesliga.com have likened Koch to Javi Martinez, which only goes to emphasise the attributes above. They claim he ‘boasts a tremendous willingness to get stuck in and get his hands dirty’.

Whilst his Freiburg boss Christian Streich has lauded him as a “warrior”.

Spurs’ defensive record is the second-worst of any top-eight team in the Premier League, so regardless of outgoings, it’s an area Mourinho needs to vastly improve and the signing of Koch for just £18m would be perfect.

