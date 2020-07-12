Spurs fans split on Ben Godfrey interest

One area that Tottenham need to strengthen is at the back.

The London club’s defensive record has left a lot to be desired this season, conceding 44 league goals so far, which is already five more than they let in last term, and there are still four games left to play.

Jan Vertonghen is headed out this summer, so Jose Mourinho could probably do with a new centre-back, and reputable journalist Nico Schira reckons the club are interested in Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey.

This news has divided the fanbase a fair bit, and you can understand why.

On one hand, signing a 22-year-old with experience playing for England U21s seems like a good idea, and the fact that he’s also being looked at by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig indicates that there are plenty of top sides who reckon he could do a job for them.

There were a few Spurs fans in agreement with that sentiment, stating that they rate him highly.

£25m is a no brainer in today’s market. Comfortably better than what we have atm as well. https://t.co/xLNBLKfKF2 — Joshua 🌴 (@JoshHorsley) July 11, 2020

To everyone knocking us for buying defenders from Norwich. This guy can play defensive midfield and has played very well there in the past — squid1251 (@squid1251) July 12, 2020

However, there was another group of supporters who weren’t best pleased with this rumour, and you can’t blame them for having their reservations.

Many rightly asked why a club of Spurs’ calibre were chasing a defender from the team that has conceded the most goals in the league this season, and a number of fans’ frustrations were doubled when they realised that alongside being linked with Max Aarons, Tottenham could lineup with 50% of the Premier League’s worst defence forming two of their back four.

Great let’s sign a centre half who’s part of the worst defence in the league — ⚪ (@jcollinsthfc) July 11, 2020

Be like Spurs to buy a cb that going down to the championship, and let in goals like there’s no tomorrow — James (@James06878473) July 11, 2020

Whilst I would be nice to sign some proven Premier League players for a change, targeting 2 of the 4 defenders from the worst team in it seems foolish? — Matt Martin (@mjamartin) July 11, 2020

We need a director of football ASAP. Why are we tryna sign the enite Norwich backline who have conceded 67 goals so far. Obviously there’s more to it than that but they can’t be that great if this is there defensive record. — rowan (@thfc__rowan) July 11, 2020

Can someone tell me why were linked with 50% of Norwich’s relegated defence? — Justin Wells (@justinjdwells) July 11, 2020

However, playing in a poor team doesn’t always equate to being a poor player.

A couple of supporters were quick to retort saying that Liverpool star Andy Robertson was a part of the relegated Hull team that Tottenham dismantled 7-1 back in 2017, in the hope that Godfrey would be a similar story of a defender coming good despite playing for a relegated club.

It’s a fair point to make, considering Harry Maguire was also a part of that Hull squad, and he went on to become the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United paid £80m for his services last summer.

We beat Hull 7-1 a few seasons ago, a team Andy Robertson was playing for at the time.. he seems to be doing okay now — Will (@Will2310_) July 11, 2020

Andy Robertson was in the Hull side that were relegated and we smashed 7-1, he’s doing alright for himself.

I like the ‘Dereham Deco’ Cantwell too, he’s got something about him. — Stu (@inremotepart) July 11, 2020

However, for every Maguire and Robertson, you have a Ben Gibson or an Alfie Mawson who both got Premier League moves after relegation only to falter for their new sides, with Gibson making just one league appearance since joining Burnley for £15m, and Mawson suffering relegation with Fulham after signing for a fee in a similar region.

Spurs can only hope that Godfrey is more of a Maguire than a Mawson.