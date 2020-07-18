Tottenham don’t need any more wingers

You wouldn’t be wrong in saying that Tottenham need to add some quality to their team this summer after missing out on a Champions League spot for the first time since 2015.

Luckily, the London club have been linked to a number of new additions, but it would seem that they’re looking at strengthening in the wrong area.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked to both Willian and Demarai Gray in recent weeks, and while adding two players from teams competing for top-four spots seems like a good idea, it’s a hard sell to say that Tottenham need a winger.

The Lilywhites already have a plethora of talent able to play out wide with the likes of Erik Lamela, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon more than capable of filling those roles.

Depth is never a bad thing, and with Gray reportedly available for cheap and Willian able to move on a free, these moves wouldn’t set the club back too much, but even with the prices not being that high, you’d still have to say that the wages would be better off used elsewhere.

Willian is 32 next month, and while he’s a good player, scoring nine league goals this season, the fact that he wants a three-year deal is questionable to say the least, considering the fact that he’ll nearly be 35 by the time his contract is up.

Gray isn’t up to standard either, starting just three league games for Leicester this term, and it’s hard to see him getting much more of a game at Tottenham with Bergwijn and Son ahead of him on the left-wing pecking order while adding more competition for Sessegnon risks stifling his development even further, which is the last thing you want for a 20-year-old who signed for £25m just last summer.

Tottenham are right to be looking for additions, but wingers are the last thing they need right now.