Tottenham fans react to Hojbjerg latest

It’s no secret that Tottenham are interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after reports this week stated that the London club are in for the Dane.

With the midfielder entering the final year of his contract, one would imagine that he’d be available for a cut-price fee, but unfortunately for Spurs, it seems as though that’s not the case.

Ralph Hasenhuttl made it abundantly clear with his comments earlier this week that the Saints wouldn’t be letting the former Bayern Munich man go for cheap, and The Times have stated that the south-coast outfit value the midfielder at £35m.

This news has Tottenham fans concerned, partially down to the reputation Daniel Levy has garnered for himself when it comes to being a tough negotiator and refusing to pay over the odds for a player.

The pessimists amongst the fanbase are already blaming Levy for the deal falling through, despite no reports backing up those claims.

You can’t help but feel Levy is being a little hard done by here, fans are already angry with him for not completing a deal that may still yet be done, and even if he does refuse to pay, is that necessarily a bad thing?

Hojbjerg is a good player, but £35m for a player in the final year of their contract is preposterous, especially when they’re not from a top side.

Said that ages ago, has he met Levy 😭 — Mason (@FtblMason) July 17, 2020

So I take it levy will probably not want to do this deal anymore,wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Everton and bossed the midfield — Coyss (@Coyss4) July 17, 2020

That’s means we won’t get him then, levy never pays up — Tim Jeeves (@tim_jeeves) July 17, 2020

Which is why we will miss out again. It’s just what Levy does. — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) July 17, 2020

Other’s simply weren’t happy with the valuation, stating that Hojbjerg isn’t worth the £35m that Tottenham are being quoted.

One fan claimed that better players were available at that price point, and with Liverpool being reportedly being asked for just £1m more for Thiago Alcantara, who is a regular for one of Europe’s top sides, you have to say that these fans may have a point.

He’s not worth £35m — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) July 17, 2020

No way he worth that much — yacine ff (@FfYacine) July 17, 2020

He’s not worth 35 mil though, that money could be spent on a better one — Harvester (@HarvesterEAS) July 17, 2020