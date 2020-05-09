 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tottenham fans react to fresh update on Vedat Muriqi

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/5/2020 | 07:15pm

Having missed out on signing a back-up striker to step up in Harry Kane’s absence, Tottenham’s number one priority in this summer transfer window will surely be bringing in a new centre-forward.

Reports in recent days and weeks had suggested the north London side had earmarked Fenerbache marksman Vedat Muriqi as a potential transfer target, and now, according to Turkish publication, Fanatik (via Sport Witness), the Kosovo international dreams of playing under Jose Mourinho.

Muriqi has enjoyed a stellar season for Fenerbahce this season, netting 15 goals in just 28 games across all competitions, as well as providing six assists too.

And after hearing about the latest update on their potential swoop for the 26-year-old, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Spurs fan in particular suggested that Muriqi could finally be the man to replace Fernando Llorente.

Given his style of play and profile, there’s no doubting signing Muriqi would be a piece of smart business from Spurs this summer.

All the north London side need is a reliable back-up to Kane, who can step-in to his shoes when needed and offer something different to their current attack.

Muriqi fits that bill to an absolute tee.

