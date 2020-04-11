Quiz: How much? The Daniel Levy’s Tottenham transfer quiz

Some call him a genius of a businessman, others have more colourful language to describe the Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy.

Love him, or hate him, no one can deny that a man once described by Lord Sugar as the hardest businessmen he has worked with knows how to strike out a deal. I mean, anyone that managed to get £18m for Kevin Wimmer deserves our respect, right?

What frustrates the Tottenham faithful more than anything is that why he is more than capable of driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling players, buying players becomes equally painstaking, much to the annoyance of the previous managers and head coaches that have worked under him.

For every genius signing like Raphael Van der Vaart there have been far too many Ricardo Rocha’s to arrive in N17 for the liking of the supporters.

So how well do you Spurs fans know Levy’s transfer track record?

Good luck…