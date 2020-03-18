The Verdict: Should Spurs sign Eberechi Eze?

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks, so time off through the current fixture suspension is probably a good chance for them to regroup.

The north London outfit have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk to seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

It’ll take an almighty effort to get back on track if the season resumes anytime soon.

Reports this week could hint that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is slightly looking ahead to the future as The Sun claim the club are ‘favourites‘ to sign Queens Park Rangers hotshot Eberechi Eze in a £20m summer move.

Top scout Brian Carey has seen his potential first-hand, but would Spurs be wise to make a ploy for him at the end of the season?

Here’s what our writers think…

Harry Sherlock

“Eze is an absolutely superb talent and Spurs need to go back to their roots of bringing through young stars.

“They are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League this season and, as a result, are likely to take a financial hit in the transfer market.

“Offering Eze the opportunity to come in and instantly fight for his place in the first-team is an offer that could prove too good to turn down and this is a player who can only get better.

“He’s 21 and already has 12 Championship goals to his name from attacking midfield.

“Clearly, this is a talented kid; the last time Spurs took such a punt on a young player, they ended up signing Dele Alli. Eze could follow in Alli’s footsteps and become a star at Spurs; £20m is a snip.”

James Beavis

“Spurs should absolutely spend £20m on Eze.

“Should they miss out on Champions League qualification if and when the 2019/20 season restarts, the north London outfit look unlikely to be able to attract a really high calibre of player, especially with the potential financial implications of missing out on Europe’s elite club competition.

“Therefore it makes sense for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho to focus on bringing younger players in who have a high ceiling to improve, and Eze certainly fits the bill following a number of impressive performances for QPR in the Championship.

“Spurs are already reaping the benefits of Steven Bergwijn’s arrival from PSV during the January transfer window, and Eze has the talent to follow in the 22-year-old’s footsteps – a Bergwijn 2.0, if you will.”

Viji Jeevathayalan

“Spending £20m on a Championship player seems ridiculously steep, and for Tottenham, wholly unnecessary. Rather than looking to bring in Eze, surely Jose Mourinho would be better off building the midfield around Oliver Skipp.

“The Spurs academy product is two years younger than Eze at 19, and is ‘one of their own’. What statement would it send to someone like Skipp, when instead of giving him the chance to make an impression, the club goes out and splashes decent money on a player who is older and playing in a division below?

“Mourinho has the perfect chance to carve his Spurs legacy here. He should promote Skipp instead, and end Spurs’ foolish interest in Eze.”

Lewis Blain

“This is a move that Spurs should steer well clear of as it’s a completely unnecessary need right now. And it’s not as if Daniel Levy will open his chequebook out for an inexperienced player like Eze either.

“Mourinho has more pressing concerns than landing yet another central midfielder this summer – he needs to find a back up to Harry Kane, if he’s still around, as well as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen in defence. If you’re being picky, there’s also spots up for grabs at full-back and arguably between the sticks, too.

“The north Londoners can’t afford to have yet another big-money flop on their hands either after Tanguy Ndombele’s turbulent debut season that has seen him publicly criticised by the manager himself.”

