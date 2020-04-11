Two Spurs players who have let Jose Mourinho down this season

Tottenham are currently going through a heavily transitional time – adapting to a new manager and trying to replace goal-machine Harry Kane who is sidelined with injury.

The likes of Dele Alli have stepped up to try to give Spurs a boost up the table, but there’s been a couple of coasters in the ranks this season…

Ryan Sessegnon

The wonder-kid who nearly every big English team set their sights on whilst he was at Fulham. The teenager was transformed from a left-back into a winger because his goal-scoring ability was too clinical not to be utilised in attack.

Spurs won the race for the youngster but this season has been disappointing for Sessegnon in one way or another.

The 19-year-old hasn’t had much game time this campaign, arguably because Jose Mourinho wants only his best XI out there.

However, when Sessegnon has featured, he’s left a lot to be desired. His most recent performance was against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and the wide-man had a torrid time. He lost possession an alarming 23 times when on the ball and didn’t win any of the 13 duels he attempted.

Sessegnon has a lacklustre WhoScored rating of of 6.35. Granted, he’s only played 12 matches this season, but the teen needs to grab any opportunity with both hands and score a lot more than just the one goal.

Tanguy Ndombélé

Another new addition to Tottenham’s squad and another who hasn’t made much impact this season. Ndombélé joined the club for a hefty fee of £53.8m but his two goals and two assists in the league haven’t quite shown his worth.

The Frenchman got off to an incredible start, scoring on his debut and bagged himself an assist the following game. Since then, Ndombélé hasn’t had much luck in the engine room – in his last five matches the 23-year-old has averaged a weak rating of 6.7. During these games the midfielder made no key passes and attempted no shots towards goal.

Ndombele has also missed six matches this campaign due to two separate injuries, another frustrating issue for fans and Mourinho himself to deal with.

What do you think, Spurs fans? Do you agree with the above or are there other players who have let the club down more?