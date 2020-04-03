Would Tottenham target Odsonne Edouard be a good signing?

According to an exclusive report by Italian media outlet AreaNapoli, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘strong’ on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The crux of the report is actually about the interest in Napoli centre-forward Arkadiusz Milik by Spurs’ Premier League rivals Everton, before it goes on to say that the Toffees and the north London outfit are also both interested in the Scottish Premiership star.

Indeed, it is no surprise that he is receiving admiring glances from elsewhere given he has scored 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic, and at 22 years of age looks to have a high ceiling to improve and get even better in a top European league.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Tottenham certainly need another striker option given they only have Harry Kane and Troy Parrott available, with Jose Mourinho clearly not ready to trust in the latter given he has barely featured at all in the absence of the injured England captain since the start of January.

Here, FFC writers give their verdict on whether Edouard would be a good addition…

Ben Goodwin

“There is absolutely no question Edouard is good enough to play deputy to Kane and even displace him depending on form and fitness.

“The French starlet is an end product machine, racking up 46 goals and assists in 45 appearances this season. What is even more impressive for a striker is that 19 of those 46 are assists, so he could replace Christian Eriksen’s creativity.

“If fans are concerned about the standard of the Scottish Premier League they shouldn’t be, as he has dominated Europe this season, grabbing four goal involvements in five Champions League games and seven in eight Europa League showings.

“At 22 years of age with no injury issues to report, Edouard could genuinely be Kane’s successor.”

Lewis Blain

“The potential arrival of Odsonne Eduoard would be bad news for Parrott with the teenage sensation barely getting a look-in as it is, but ultimately, it is a move that Jose Mourinho just has to make.

“Celtic’s leading talisman would become the perfect foil for Kane, and let’s be honest, he needs some kind of support having carried the weight of Spurs on his back for quite some time. As soon as the Englishman got injured this season, their season turned sour – knocked out of all cup competitions and some seven points adrift of the top four.

“27 goals in 46 appearances this campaign is an impressive tally and despite plying his trade in Scotland, he’s managed to look just as impressive in UCL qualification as well as in the Europa League. Spurs fans can forget Parrott, Eduoard is the long-term heir to Kane’s golden throne.

“It would be an absurd decision from Levy to avoid landing him.”

Would you like Tottenham to sign Edouard?

Yes Vote No Vote

James Beavis

“There is no doubt that Edouard has proven that he is a good player during his time at Celtic, but I think Tottenham need to buy a player more established and experienced if they are going to get a new striker this summer.

“Asking the 22-year-old to step in for a large Harry Kane absence – like the one that is currently ongoing following his serious hamstring injury suffered on January 1 – would be a risk, given he has only scored goals regularly in Scotland.

“Spurs would be much better off going for another older player like Fernando Llorente, who won’t moan about a lack of game time and can be relied on to step in and do a job when needed.

“Who’s to say that Edouard would be happy to sit on the substitutes’ bench for a prolonged period of time anyway? He could easily get unhappy very quickly.

“Tottenham should look elsewhere.”

In other Tottenham news, Tanguy Ndombele has responded when asked whether he prefers PSG or Barcelona, amid recent exit links…