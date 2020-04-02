Spurs’ last-minute winners at West Ham

Is self-isolation making you as bored as anything right now Spurs fans? Then look no further than these last-minute winners on enemy territory.

From Gareth Bale’s thunderbolt in the 2012/13 season to Eric Dier beating the Hammers backline as if he were Harry Kane back in 2014.

The rivalry is often said to be pretty much one-sided from a West Ham perspective, after all they haven’t been able to face Millwall for several years now, but that won’t stop those of Spurs persuasion from loving the goals in the clip above.

Daniel Levy once made matters worse by playing hard during David Gold’s negotiations for Emmanuel Adebayor back in the winter window of 2015, leading to the following tweet.

While the north Londoners have moved on, those on the east side of the capital have not.

