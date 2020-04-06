 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Victor Wanyama's admission

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 05:20pm

Former Tottenham Hotspur enforcer Victor Wanyama has been speaking about how his career with the club came to an abrupt end earlier this year.

There was a point when the 52-time capped Kenya international and Mousa Dembele formed a colossal midfielder pairing at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

The fine blend of brains and brawn provided the Argentine with a fantastic base in midfield, but injury problems disrupted Wanyama’s progress and he recently left the club to join Montreal Impact.

And now the 28-year-old has opened up about how his time in north London came to an end, suggesting that his future was determined by forces above Jose Mourinho in the club’s hierarchy, per CBC.

“The first thing [Mourinho] told me, he was wondering why I wasn’t playing. I have to be playing. The problem wasn’t with the coach if you ask me. The problem was a little bit upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance.”

In response to reports, plenty of the supporters took aim at the board, Daniel Levy and ENIC as a whole, with one fan citing Kieran Trippier’s comments from his own 2019 exit as evidence to suggest this is more than a one-off case.

A more sceptical fan, however, suggested that Wanyama simply wasn’t up to the standard required and is merely making excuses for his own shortcomings.

Did Dembele carry Wanyama under Poch?

Here’s how the Spurs fans reacted to their former star’s comments…

