Arsenal’s Invincibles vs Spurs’ all-time Premier League XI

Tottenham have had some fantastic players down the years.

The likes of Luka Modric and Harry Kane have lit up White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, even if they haven’t always been rewarded in terms of silverware for their talent.

Unfortunately for Spurs, though, their fierce rivals Arsenal have had both the quality and the trophies.

The Invincibles of 2003/04, of course, are the only side to go the whole season unbeaten.

However, some question whether their achievement is as good as say given Manchester City picked up 100 points in a single season while Arsene Wenger’s men drew 12 games and picked up less points.

But how would an all-time Premier League Spurs XI fare against that legendary Gunners team?

Let’s take a look…

Key battles

Where to start? Of course, Thierry Henry against Ledley King was a battle we often got to see at the start of the century anyway – both have spoken glowingly of each other in the past. Whilst Lauren may have been a solid right-back, he would have surely had his work cut out keeping Gareth Bale quiet at his peak.

It would have been something of a contrast in the middle of the park, as well. Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva both stand over six feet tall and were some of the toughest midfielders in the business, whilst Luka Modric and Rafael van der Vaart were more known for their technical ability and vision.

Would the Arsenal duo be able to stop them from dictating the play?

Star players

From a Spurs perspective, King is one of the Premier League’s best-ever defenders – had it not been for the numerous injuries he suffered, he may have gone on to achieve a lot more. Harry Kane has already managed over 100 goals in the top flight – should he stay at the club, he may well have Alan Shearer’s record in his sights. And whilst Jurgen Klinsmann may have only played 56 times, he still managed 29 goals – the fact he had 100 caps for Germany and won the World Cup earns him his spot.

For Arsenal, Thierry Henry is the club’s record goalscorer and is also a World Cup winner. Patrick Vieira, too, is a France legend, and managed over 100 caps for his country. Ashley Cole is a serial winner as well, having won three league titles and a Champions League trophy – we could go on and on.

Final result

This would be a match for the ages – two teams full of world-class quality battling it out. Spurs have two World Cup winners in that side, whilst Arsenal have three. At the end of the day, it would come down to the smallest of margins, and maybe the Gunners’ slight edge in terms of winning experience may give them edge.

Who would win?

It really could go either way, though!