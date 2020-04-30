Whelan says Spurs will be tempted by Barcelona offer

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has said that a potential deal involving Tanguy Ndombele and two Barcelona defenders will be tempting for Spurs, in an interview with Football Insider.

What does he say?

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have offered defenders Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo in exchange for Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele joined the North London club this summer from Lyon but has been publicly criticised by manager Jose Mourinho and this looks to have triggered speculation that he could be sold.

Asked whether this deal was a good one for Spurs, Hutton said the offer on the table would be tempting.

He told Football Insider: “It’s massively tempting. We’re talking about two positions that Tottenham will be desperate to fill if we’re being honest, right-back and centre-half.

“It’s well documented the Ndombele’s trouble he’s been having with Mourinho. I do believe he’s a class player, he’s definitely got the quality to make it. It’s how the manager, how Levy sees it – does the value of the players add up for what they paid for Ndombele?

“What about wages? These two players are going to be on high wages, are they going to be on more than Ndombele? There’s a lot of ifs and buts but from the outside looking in, it would be a good trade if you were to trade them.

“It is a place Ndombele could go, fit in, he’s used to that continental football and he’s not had the best of times with Mourinho so maybe his head’s a wee bit turned.”

Fascinating proposal

If the rumours are to be believed this is a huge move from Barcelona that could represent a big switch in the way transfers are conducted.

Umtiti and Semedo are both good players, while it is clear that the Ndombele move has not really worked out, so if the deal on the table makes financial sense you can see Spurs being interested.

Injury concerns over Umtiti do exist, but with Jan Vertonghen likely to on his way out, the Frenchman would be an ideal replacement.